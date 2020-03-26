849,571 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.70% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 1,278,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,398. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

