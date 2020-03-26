8,881 Shares in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,958,000. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 71,824 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 71,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,184. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

