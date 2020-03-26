$89.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $89.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.67 million and the lowest is $88.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $84.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $363.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.66 million to $368.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.60 million, with estimates ranging from $368.19 million to $381.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of FCF opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $805.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6,669.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 93,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

