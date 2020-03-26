$90.76 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $90.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.19 million. FB Financial reported sales of $82.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $420.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.83 million to $443.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $502.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.33 million to $510.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after acquiring an additional 183,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FB Financial by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.