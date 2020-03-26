9,206 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Shares of CE traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,524. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.