95,000 Shares in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Wesco Aircraft as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAIR remained flat at $$11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

