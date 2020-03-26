96,172 Shares in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 96,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Ares Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 42,126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

