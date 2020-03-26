A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 million.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.