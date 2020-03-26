A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.01-0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

