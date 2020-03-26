AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after purchasing an additional 506,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $13,364,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON traded up $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 350,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,477. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

