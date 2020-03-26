Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $90,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

