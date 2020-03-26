Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.98. 3,485,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

