Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 714,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,130. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

