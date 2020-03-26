Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,846. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $2,743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

