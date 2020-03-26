Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 948.5% in March

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 948.5% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,403. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

