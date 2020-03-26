Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 27th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 17,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

