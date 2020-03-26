Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ASCI traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 191.98 ($2.53). 50,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.42. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst has a twelve month low of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million and a P/E ratio of -58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

