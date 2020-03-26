Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

