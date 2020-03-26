Absolute Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Absolute has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $12,444.92 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

