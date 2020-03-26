AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0003

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. AC3 has a total market cap of $147,302.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 5% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

