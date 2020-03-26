Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.64. 756,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,031. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

