Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,228,301 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.31% of Accenture worth $3,089,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $12.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

