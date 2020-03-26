ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444,195 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $46,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 1,044,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

