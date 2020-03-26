Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $202,771.08 and approximately $2,507.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Actinium has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068926 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,310,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

