Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 9,991,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,593. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.