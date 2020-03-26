Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,559,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

