Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.79 million and $66,438.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.02045689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.03368039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00590065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00751809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00075403 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00475707 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015048 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.