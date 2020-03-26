Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 420.0% in March

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the February 27th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.