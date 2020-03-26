Adelphoi (ADL) Reaches Market Cap of $136,324.65

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $136,324.65 and $153.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.