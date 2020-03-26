Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,650 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,189.90 ($28.81).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,192 ($28.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.80. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.