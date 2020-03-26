Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.02% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of AEIS traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 370,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

