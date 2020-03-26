Advanced Technology Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $40,282.62 and approximately $175.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,419,448 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

