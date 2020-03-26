Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 746.8% in March

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 746.8% from the February 27th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $285,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 212,887 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 408,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,710. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

