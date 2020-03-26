Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

