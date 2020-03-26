Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $191.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.20. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.