Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,136 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 125,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

