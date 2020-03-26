Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,324 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of GameStop worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

