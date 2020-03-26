Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 754,628 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,396,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 497,441 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

BLL stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

