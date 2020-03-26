Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cyberark Software worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

CYBR opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.75. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

