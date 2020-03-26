Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 4.78% of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 449,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

