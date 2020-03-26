Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

