AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,277,900 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the February 27th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEG remained flat at $$2.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,468. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1735 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

