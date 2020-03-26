Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,606. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEHR. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.