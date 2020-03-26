Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 85.8% in March

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the February 27th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,043. The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.