AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 529.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AerCap worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AerCap by 30.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 40.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.72. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.