Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Citigroup began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 664,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $603.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

