Aeternity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.09 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, OOOBTC, Binance and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 351,258,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,437,450 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Liqui, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, Koinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Crex24, Mercatox, BitMart, Zebpay, CoinBene, DragonEX, FCoin, OKEx, OOOBTC, IDAX, Binance, Tokenomy, HADAX, Kyber Network, BigONE, Radar Relay and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

