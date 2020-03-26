Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 134.4% in March

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the February 27th total of 150,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AEMD remained flat at $$1.53 on Thursday. 297,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,654. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

