AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

