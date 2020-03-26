AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of AGCO worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,683,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,919 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 156,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.42. 652,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

